Mobile internet services in seven districts of Meghalaya have been suspended for 48 hours following a firing incident, according to ANI. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma confirmed that six persons, including one Assam forest official, were killed in the incident, which happened at Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills, on the Assam-Meghalaya border. "The injured have been rushed to the hospital and an inquest is being conducted. An FIR has been registered by Meghalaya police," said Sangma. Why was the internet suspended?: The Assam government's notification shared by the Times Of India said that police headquarters in Meghalaya's Shillong received reports that an "untoward incident" has occurred, which can potentially disturb peace and tranquillity, and cause a threat to public safety. "Messaging systems like WhatsApp and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube etc. are likely to be used for transmission of information through pictures, videos and text, having the potential to cause serious breakdown of law and order," states the notification. Meghalaya's home police department subsequently "promulgated" the notification under the provisions of Section 5 (ii) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, to prohibit "Mobile internet / Data services of all mobile service providers". The notification also said that a violation of this promulgation will be "punishable under section 188 of the IPC [Indian Penal Code] and also under the relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885". https://twitter.com/timesofindia/status/1594982870065774594?s=20&t=VfWneOmqerb2LKGLkSXIVw Why it matters: MediaNama previously reported that…
News
Internet Suspended In 7 Meghalaya Districts After Clash Between Police And Locals
Internet suspended in 7 Meghalaya districts following clashes between the police and locals on the Assam-Meghalaya border
Latest Headlines
- Internet Suspended In 7 Meghalaya Districts After Clash Between Police And Locals November 22, 2022
- A petition asks: Did citizens of India consent to sharing Aadhaar data with foreign companies? November 22, 2022
- Graded approach to children’s data, nine other expectations from the DPDP Bill 2022: SFLC November 22, 2022
- Five Recommendations By TRAI For Regulating And Improving India’s Data Centres November 22, 2022
- India announces guidelines to curb fake reviews on e-commerce platforms November 22, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login