Some of India’s major crypto companies have joined hands to float a new advocacy group— Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), Coindesk reported. The new group comes in the wake of the dissolution of the Blockchain And Crypto Assets Council by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in July 2022 following disagreements with crypto companies https://twitter.com/smtgpt/status/1588189663495323650 Why it matters: The announcement will be seen as a relief for the beleaguered industry as it was left reeling by the blow dealt by the IAMAI four months ago. The absence of a lobby group left these companies in a precarious position, especially at a time when they were wracked with regulatory uncertainties. The name also suggests that the group is pivoting towards Web3 in order to shift the focus from virtual digital assets which prove to be helpful during talks with the…
News
India’s crypto industry floats a new advocacy group dubbed ‘Bharat Web3 Association’
The new group comes in the wake of the dissolution of the Blockchain And Crypto Assets Council by the IAMAI in July 2022
Latest Headlines
- India’s crypto industry floats a new advocacy group dubbed ‘Bharat Web3 Association’ November 4, 2022
- Vi Quarter 3 Results: Net loss widens to Rs 7,595 crore November 4, 2022
- Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Resigns, Joins Snap November 4, 2022
- WhatsApp launches Communities, its group of groups feature: here’s why it matters November 4, 2022
- What do we know about YouTube’s Primetime Channels that bundles several OTT apps? November 4, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login