What’s the news: Forces patrolling the India-Pakistan border have finally had it with shooting down illegal drones in the region. Instead, now they plan to go back to a more “jugadu” solution of training kites and similar birds of prey to shoot down such unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), reported NDTV. Incidents of illegal drones along border regions have increased recently. On November 24, Jammu and Kashmir police recovered a consignment of “weapons and Indian currency” that were dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Samba district of Jammu. Similarly, The Hindu reported how the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down yet another drone near Amritsar district of Punjab on November 28. To address this issue, the Indian Army has come up with this novel idea of training kites and dogs to prey on enemy drones. During an ongoing joint training exercise ‘Yuddh Abhyas’ of India and US in Auli, Uttarakhand, a kite named "Arjun" was shown ‘in action’. While the training has been covered by many publications, it is worth wondering why the Army did not come up with a software to interrupt the drones’ radio frequencies as done in Kerala. Why it matters: Illegal drones are becoming a concern in city regions and border areas alike. The year 2022 has reported more cases of illegal drones crossing the border compared to last year. These flying objects are becoming a worry for national security. However, the Army’s one-of-a-kind solution raises many questions like whether the birds will be able to…
Indian Army train birds of prey to take down border-crossing drones
To counter drone invasions, the Indian Army has come up with the novel idea of training kites and dogs to prey on enemy drones
