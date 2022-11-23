What’s the news: Council Chair India called fellow member states of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) yesterday to develop a common data governance framework to ensure the safety of the Internet and AI, and prevent user harm. “We all should be concerned about user harm. I would encourage member states to think about evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance, about safety and trust as much to do with the internet as to do with AI," said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, appearing virtually for India at the GPAI's closing session in Tokyo. India assumed its role of Council Chair on Monday, after joining the GPAI in 2020 as a founding member. The 25-member global consortium supports the responsible and human-centric development and use of artificial intelligence. Current members include the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. Hon'ble MoS @GoI_MeitY Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar @Rajeev_GoI gave the closing remarks at the Minsiterial meeting of the GPAI 2022 Ministerial Meeting at Tokyo. He highlighted Indias approach to AI & working with global community to make Internet Open, Safe, Trusted & Accountable. pic.twitter.com/6kS5cFDHQT — abhishek singh (@abhish18) November 22, 2022 Why it matters: How India approaches digital governance at this forum—as well as during its upcoming presidency at the G20—may synthesise its overall outlook on foreign tech policy. As experts have previously told MediaNama, up until now, India…
News
India urges GPAI members to establish a common framework to ensure AI & internet safety
Rajeev Chandrashekhar talks about user harm concerns, and a common framework of rules and guidelines around data governance
Latest Headlines
- India urges GPAI members to establish a common framework to ensure AI & internet safety November 23, 2022
- Airtel Payments Bank replaces OTP with face verification to open accounts November 23, 2022
- What are the Global Network Initiative’s concerns over the Draft Telecom Bill, 2022? November 23, 2022
- Internet Suspended In 7 Meghalaya Districts After Clash Between Police And Locals November 22, 2022
- A petition asks: Did citizens of India consent to sharing Aadhaar data with foreign companies? November 22, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login