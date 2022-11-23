India urges GPAI members to establish a common framework to ensure AI & internet safety

What’s the news: Council Chair India called fellow member states of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) yesterday to develop a common data governance framework to ensure the safety of the Internet and AI, and prevent user harm. “We all should be concerned about user harm. I would encourage member states to think about evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance, about safety and trust as much to do with the internet as to do with AI," said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, appearing virtually for India at the GPAI's closing session in Tokyo. India assumed its role of Council Chair on Monday, after joining the GPAI in 2020 as a founding member. The 25-member global consortium supports the responsible and human-centric development and use of artificial intelligence. Current members include the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. Hon'ble MoS @GoI_MeitY Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar @Rajeev_GoI gave the closing remarks at the Minsiterial meeting of the GPAI 2022 Ministerial Meeting at Tokyo. He highlighted Indias approach to AI & working with global community to make Internet Open, Safe, Trusted & Accountable. pic.twitter.com/6kS5cFDHQT — abhishek singh (@abhish18) November 22, 2022 Why it matters: How India approaches digital governance at this forum—as well as during its upcoming presidency at the G20—may synthesise its overall outlook on foreign tech policy. As experts have previously told MediaNama, up until now, India…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.