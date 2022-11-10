Government Should Contribute Towards Interception Related Costs, Suggests Airtel

Airtel suggested to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) that the monetary costs of interception and security (eg. for ensuring national security) should not be borne by telecom service providers (TSPs) alone, and be shared with other law enforcement agencies/government departments. This suggestion was made in response to DoT's consultation paper ('Need for a new law governing Telecommunication in India') predating the Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022. These documents, first accessed by Entrackr through an RTI, were shared with Medianama. In its comments, Airtel explained the suggestion with Australia's example, which distinctly identifies the cost burden to be shared by TSPs and the 'interception agency'. However, this suggestion did not materialise in the draft telecom bill. The draft allows the government to intercept messages, suspend internet services and take over temporary possession of any telecom services, but it does not talk…
