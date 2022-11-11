What's the news: Google, on November 10, announced a couple of updates to its user choice billing pilot, which allows app developers to use a third-party billing system in addition to Google's in-app billing system and pay a reduced commission. Spotify has started testing alternative billing. Bumble has signed up for the pilot and will start offering its own payment system in the coming months. The user choice billing pilot has been expanded to more countries including the US. Why does this matter: Google's user choice billing is the biggest concession the company has made in its Play Store policies to date, and an expansion to the program comes at a time when there is considerable regulatory scrutiny on Play Store across the world. Most recently, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) passed an order requiring Google to allow third-party billing systems for all Indian developers, among other things. Spotify starts testing its own payment solution: When Google first announced user choice billing in March 2022, it said that Spotify would be the first partner to test the program. Starting this week, Android users in select countries will see the option to pay either through Google or Spotify. [caption id="attachment_171934" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Spotify[/caption] In a blog post, Spotify said that "Google has taken a bold step to help level the playing field, but this is just the beginning. We’re looking forward to testing, learning and iterating a perpetually improving experience for our users in markets all around the world." "Spotify has been…
News
Google Play Store: Spotify starts using own billing system, Bumble is next
Spotify starts testing Google Play Store’s user choice billing program that has now expanded to US, Bumble will follow in a few months
Latest Headlines
- Google Play Store: Spotify starts using own billing system, Bumble is next November 11, 2022
- Duke, WakeMed Respond to Lawsuit Alleging Sharing Of Sensitive Health Data With Meta November 11, 2022
- Ola Set to Shut Down In-Car Infotainment Business Ola Play by November 15th November 11, 2022
- Mumbai Police bans drones from Nov 13 to Dec 13, but not for itself November 11, 2022
- Amended IT Rules “Deepen Injuries to the Digital Rights of Every Indian Social Media User”, Warns IFF November 11, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login