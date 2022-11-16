wordpress blog stats
Google Play Store announces support for UPI Autopay for recurring subscription payments

Google on November 15 announced that Play Store in India will support UPI Autopay for recurring payments for subscriptions

Published

What's the news: Google on November 15 announced that Play Store in India will support UPI Autopay for recurring payments for subscriptions. While UPI has been available as a payment option for users since 2019, UPI's autopay feature, which launched in July 2020, wasn't available until now. Why does this matter: UPI Autopay will make it easier for Android users to pay for subscriptions, given that RBI regulations have made recurring transactions on credit and debit cards a hassle (more below). This should also benefit app developers who can worry less about subscriptions not renewing due to card issues. “We are always looking at adding popular and effective forms of payment around the world to ensure people can pay for apps and in-app content conveniently. With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, we aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access helpful and delightful services – while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play.” — Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation - India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand How will UPI Auto Pay work: When signing up for a subscription service on any app, users will have to select the “Pay with UPI” payment method and then approve the purchase in their supported UPI app. A mandate for recurring payments gets registered on the UPI App and subsequent payments are automatically debited from the user's bank account at the renewal date until the mandate is cancelled or the…

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

