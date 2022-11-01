What's the news: "Following the CCI's recent ruling, we are pausing enforcement of the requirement for developers to use Google Play's billing system for the purchase of digital goods and services for transactions by users in India while we review our legal options and ensure we can continue to invest in Android and Play," Google's updated Play Console Help page states. Caveat: Interestingly and notably, Google has stated that it is not enforcing the requirement "for transactions by users in India," which means that Indian developers are required to implement the Google Play Billing system for their users abroad. "The requirement to use Google Play's billing system applies for in-app digital content purchases for users outside of India," the same page clarifies. What is the Google Play Billing policy: Google in September 2020 announced that the use of the in-app billing system is…
Google pauses enforcement of Play Store in-app billing system in India, but there’s a caveat
As a result of the recent CCI order, Google has paused the enforcement of its mandatory Play Store in-app billing policy in India
