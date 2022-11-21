India will be chairing the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), announced the Ministry Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) yesterday. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar represented India at today's meeting in Tokyo where outgoing Council Chair France passed over the baton. India will work in cooperation with member states to put in place a framework around which power of #AI can be exploited for the good of Citizens across the globe-with guardrails to prevent misuse&user harm My Address @GPAI_PMIA Summit as India takes over the Council chair. pic.twitter.com/hqnItJN7p4 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 21, 2022 This development notably comes a few weeks ahead of India's Presidency stint at the G20 summit—a consortium of the world's 20 most powerful economies. What is GPAI?: A 25-member international congregation supporting the responsible and human-centric development and use of artificial intelligence. Current members include the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. India joined in 2020 as a founding member. It works in collaboration with international organisations, industry experts, civil society, governments, and academics to further this vision, states MeitY's press release. The consortium also supports advanced research and applied activities related to AI. Why it matters: "India occupying the chair also signifies how the world today perceives India as a Trusted Technology partner and one that has always advocated for the ethical use of technology for transforming citizens' lives," claims the Ministry in its…
Ahead of G20 Presidency, India Takes Over As Council Chair of Artificial Intelligence Forum
India will chair the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), at the G20 summit during its year-long presidency, announced MeitY
