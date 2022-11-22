wordpress blog stats
Five Recommendations By TRAI For Regulating And Improving India’s Data Centres

India’s telecom regulator TRAI bats for ‘trusted source’ rule for data centres on par with TSPs, BIS standards, and more

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended that data centres should procure equipment from "trusted sources" just like telecom service providers (TSPs). The regulatory body also suggested setting up a "data sharing framework" in its recommendations on the "Regulatory Framework for Promoting Data Economy Through Establishment of Data Centres, Content Delivery Networks, and Interconnect Exchanges in India".  These recommendations aim to improve the digital infrastructure in India and help formulate reliable frameworks that would encourage the development of 5G, IoT, Data Centres, and other such technologies. Below are five recommendations made by TRAI in the context of improving regulations around Data Centres. To read all the recommendations, click here. Trusted source rule: TRAI recommends that "trusted source procurement applicable for licensees under section 4 of India Telegraph Act 1885, should also be made applicable for DCs for security sensitive equipment". One reason for this recommendation is that data centre facilities should be physically and digitally secure as they hold confidential and proprietary information. "Compliance and security are top priorities to guarantee that data is protected in a Data Centre." Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) are "mandatorily required to connect in their networks only those new devices which are designated as ‘Trusted Products’ from ‘Trusted Sources’". Such devices are listed on the www.trustedtelecom.gov.in portal, which was recently launched.  Data sharing framework for telcos, other entities: The government should put in place a data sharing and consent management framework on the lines of Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) framework to provide…

