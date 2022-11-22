The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended that data centres should procure equipment from "trusted sources" just like telecom service providers (TSPs). The regulatory body also suggested setting up a "data sharing framework" in its recommendations on the "Regulatory Framework for Promoting Data Economy Through Establishment of Data Centres, Content Delivery Networks, and Interconnect Exchanges in India". These recommendations aim to improve the digital infrastructure in India and help formulate reliable frameworks that would encourage the development of 5G, IoT, Data Centres, and other such technologies. Below are five recommendations made by TRAI in the context of improving regulations around Data Centres. To read all the recommendations, click here. Trusted source rule: TRAI recommends that "trusted source procurement applicable for licensees under section 4 of India Telegraph Act 1885, should also be made applicable for DCs for security sensitive equipment". One reason for this recommendation is that data centre facilities should be physically and digitally secure as they hold confidential and proprietary information. "Compliance and security are top priorities to guarantee that data is protected in a Data Centre." Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) are "mandatorily required to connect in their networks only those new devices which are designated as ‘Trusted Products’ from ‘Trusted Sources’". Such devices are listed on the www.trustedtelecom.gov.in portal, which was recently launched. Data sharing framework for telcos, other entities: The government should put in place a data sharing and consent management framework on the lines of Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) framework to provide…
News
Five Recommendations By TRAI For Regulating And Improving India’s Data Centres
India’s telecom regulator TRAI bats for ‘trusted source’ rule for data centres on par with TSPs, BIS standards, and more
Latest Headlines
- Five Recommendations By TRAI For Regulating And Improving India’s Data Centres November 22, 2022
- India announces guidelines to curb fake reviews on e-commerce platforms November 22, 2022
- Amendments Proposed In Draft Data Protection Law Could Weaken RTI Act, Warn Experts: Report November 22, 2022
- EU Proposes Revamped Cyber Defence Policy: Here’s What to Know November 21, 2022
- State surveillance, reduced obligations, and eight other issues with the 2022 Data Protection Bill: IFF November 21, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login