What’s the news: Facebook India head Ajit Mohan, who joined the company in January 2019, has resigned and will be leading `Snap's Asia Pacific Region next, he said in a post. Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will take over as the interim head, Reuters reported. "When I took on this role, my objective was to build a team and a company that would be a valuable ally to India and play a useful role in fuelling its economic and social transformation. This is exactly what we have managed to do in the last four years." — Ajit Mohan In an internal communication sent to Snap employees, Snap Inc CEO Evan Spiegel said Mohan will be a member of Snap's executive team and report to Chief Operation Officer Jerry Hunter, Economic Times reported. Here's an excerpt from…
Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Resigns, Joins Snap
Mohan will be a member of Snap’s executive team and report to Chief Operation Officer Jerry Hunter
