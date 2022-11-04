Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Resigns, Joins Snap

What’s the news: Facebook India head Ajit Mohan, who joined the company in January 2019, has resigned and will be leading `Snap's Asia Pacific Region next, he said in a post. Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will take over as the interim head, Reuters reported. "When I took on this role, my objective was to build a team and a company that would be a valuable ally to India and play a useful role in fuelling its economic and social transformation. This is exactly what we have managed to do in the last four years." — Ajit Mohan In an internal communication sent to Snap employees, Snap Inc CEO Evan Spiegel said Mohan will be a member of Snap's executive team and report to Chief Operation Officer Jerry Hunter, Economic Times reported. Here's an excerpt from…

