Event Announcement: Reworking the Data Protection Bill, Delhi, 8th Dec #Ad

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion in Delhi on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022.

Event: Reworking the Data Protection Bill

Date: December 8, 2022

Venue: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi

Please apply to attend here.

Note: This is an invite only event with limited capacity. In case you fit with our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before December 6, 2022.

Why we’re doing this discussion

The fourth iteration of the draft data protection bill is finally out and public feedback on it is open till December 17, 2022. It has been described as the “as may be prescribed” Bill for leaving out and trimming down several guiding principles and provisions that were mentioned in the previous versions.



At our event, we’ll have an open discussion on various aspects of the bill affecting the privacy rights of users and the compliance burdens on businesses. Topics that will be discussed include:

Impact of deemed consent on users

Privacy safeguards for children

Protection from state surveillance

Obligations of data fiduciaries

Impact on businesses, startups

Independence of the Data Protection Board

Obligations of users

Government’s stance on cross-border data transfer

What’s missing in the bill and how to make it better

We have also prepared a comprehensive guide explaining different sections of the bill. The deadline for submission is December 17, 2022.

We’re looking at a gathering of 100-120 people and an audience of technology and regulatory executives from Research Orgs, Think Tanks, Law Firms, Internet Businesses & Startups, Telecom Operators & ISPs, Datacenters & Hosting Businesses, etc.

Don’t forget, this is an invite-only discussion, so apply to attend here. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions, in the application form.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before December 6, 2022.

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.