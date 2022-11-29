Event Announcement: Reworking the Data Protection Bill, Delhi, 8th Dec #Ad

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion in Delhi on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022.
Event: Reworking the Data Protection Bill
Date: December 8, 2022
Venue: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi
Note: This is an invite only event with limited capacity. In case you fit with our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before December 6, 2022.
Why we’re doing this discussion
The fourth iteration of the draft data protection bill is finally out and public feedback on it is open till December 17, 2022. It has been described as the “as may be prescribed” Bill for leaving out and trimming down several guiding principles and provisions that were mentioned in the previous versions.
At our event, we’ll have an open discussion on various aspects of the bill affecting the privacy rights of users and the compliance burdens on businesses. Topics that will be discussed include:
- Impact of deemed consent on users
- Privacy safeguards for children
- Protection from state surveillance
- Obligations of data fiduciaries
- Impact on businesses, startups
- Independence of the Data Protection Board
- Obligations of users
- Government’s stance on cross-border data transfer
- What’s missing in the bill and how to make it better
We have also prepared a comprehensive guide explaining different sections of the bill. The deadline for submission is December 17, 2022.
We’re looking at a gathering of 100-120 people and an audience of technology and regulatory executives from Research Orgs, Think Tanks, Law Firms, Internet Businesses & Startups, Telecom Operators & ISPs, Datacenters & Hosting Businesses, etc.
Important:
- Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before December 6, 2022.
- Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
- MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.
