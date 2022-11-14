As many as 150 bitcoins were frozen by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in wallets listed on the Binance crypto exchange following a search operation, according to a press release put out by the agency on November 11th. These bitcoins were worth nearly Rs 23 crore and were frozen under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Why it matters: The operation is a sobering reminder of how Indian authorities have intensified their crackdown against fraudulent apps which deceive users by promising them exorbitant returns on their investments. The investigation also highlights how many of these apps, including illegal loan apps, resort to converting their gains into crypto tokens as they can be laundered without leaving a trace. Why were they frozen: The agency revealed that it was conducting an investigation into a mobile gaming application— E-nuggets— following an FIR (First Investigation Report) registered on February 15, 2021 in Kolkata. Who registered the complaint: The complaint was filed by Federal Bank authorities against Aamir Khan who launched the gaming application. They wrote that the app was “designed for the purpose of defrauding (the) public”. What happened after the app was launched: The agency claimed that the app collected a “sizeable amount” from the public after which the app “stopped offering the withdrawal option” suddenly under one pretext or the other. It is also accused of wiping all data including profile information from the app servers. The agency revealed that its investigation found that “multiple accounts (more…
News
Why did the Enforcement Directorate seize nearly 150 bitcoins worth Rs 23 crore?
The cryptocurrency was seized under the PMLA anti-money laundering law in India in yet another action against ‘fraud’ lending apps
Latest Headlines
- Why did the Enforcement Directorate seize nearly 150 bitcoins worth Rs 23 crore? November 14, 2022
- Gaming Body Challenges Constitutionality of Tamil Nadu Gambling Law, Madras HC to Hear Case this Week November 14, 2022
- DigiLocker Improves Its Integration With Ayushman Bharat Health Records November 14, 2022
- Students patent AI software to reduce call drops, already in talks with telcos November 14, 2022
- ONDC to go live in Delhi and Mumbai this month, two months after beta testing in Bangalore November 14, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login