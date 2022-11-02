Everything you need to know about the changes made by Twitter’s ‘Chief Twit’ Musk

Twitter plans to charge $8 (₹650) a month for Twitter Blue— its subscription plan offering additional features, according to a tweet put out by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk. He also clarified that anyone who covets the blue tick can now subscribe to the plan marking a shift from Twitter’s earlier process for verification. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1587498907336118274 Understanding the blue badge: The blue badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic, the microblogging platform explained. Musk will not be charging $20 (₹1600) as reported earlier but the plan throws up a lot of concerns especially for India. https://twitter.com/pranesh/status/1587674923312418816 Why it matters: The presence of a badge earlier meant that the platform had taken effort to verify the person’s credentials but anyone will be able to acquire a badge now by simply subscribing to the plan. It…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.