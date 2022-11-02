Twitter plans to charge $8 (₹650) a month for Twitter Blue— its subscription plan offering additional features, according to a tweet put out by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk. He also clarified that anyone who covets the blue tick can now subscribe to the plan marking a shift from Twitter’s earlier process for verification. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1587498907336118274 Understanding the blue badge: The blue badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic, the microblogging platform explained. Musk will not be charging $20 (₹1600) as reported earlier but the plan throws up a lot of concerns especially for India. https://twitter.com/pranesh/status/1587674923312418816 Why it matters: The presence of a badge earlier meant that the platform had taken effort to verify the person’s credentials but anyone will be able to acquire a badge now by simply subscribing to the plan. It…
Everything you need to know about the changes made by Twitter’s ‘Chief Twit’ Musk
Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is shaking things up rapidly at the microblogging site, offering Twitter Blue and the blue check mark for $8/month
