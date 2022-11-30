What's the news: The Department of Consumer Affairs on November 30 announced that the government will make e-filing of consumer complaints mandatory from April 2023, PTI reported. Currently, people can file complaints in both physical and online modes before consumer commissions or courts. Why does this matter: The government expects this move to help in speedy redressal of complaints given that online complaints can be processed faster and more efficiently. According to a government official, e-filing will help people file consumer complaints directly, without the help of a lawyer. The move is also part of the government's efforts to make all things digital. For example, complaints by users with the proposed Data Protection Board of India under the new data protection bill will be handled completely digitally. How does the e-filing system works: If, for example, a consumer has an issue with a product they bought on an e-commerce platform, the consumer has the right under the Consumer Protection Act to file a complaint on the National Consumer Helpline either by call, SMS, an online portal, or the NCH and UMANG apps. "To address consumer grievances, there is a three-tier system starting with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (DCDRF). At the state level, it is the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and at the national level, it is the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission," the Department noted. The success of e-filing promoted this move: The e-filing option for consumer complaints was introduced in September 2020. "Looking at the success of e-filing, we are going to make it…
Latest Headlines
- Online filing of consumer complaints mandatory from April 2023 November 30, 2022
- DPDP Bill, 2022: Experts Say Withholding Public Feedback Is Problematic, Call For Improved Consultations November 30, 2022
- India’s central bank launches pilot of e-Rupee for retail segment: Here’s everything to know November 29, 2022
- Event Announcement: Reworking the Data Protection Bill, Delhi, 8th Dec #Ad November 29, 2022
- Telegram Discloses Names, Numbers, IP Addresses of Alleged Copyright Infringers to Delhi HC November 29, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login