Duke University Health System and WakeMed Health asked a United States Federal Court on 8th November (Tuesday) to dismiss the lawsuit accusing them of sharing sensitive medical data with Meta/Facebook by using Meta Pixel on their website, newsobserver.com reported. The lawsuit filed by two lead plaintiffs Kim Naugle and Afrika Williams argued that this violated a number of state and federal laws. What is Meta Pixel? Meta Pixel is a javascript code which allows tracking of users visiting a website. The website operator can track various things like which page of the website the user visits; for example, it can track if the user clicks on the web page giving information about cancer or the user clicks on the button which allows one to consult a gynaecologist. What did Duke and WakeMed say? According to news organisation WRAL, Duke denies sharing any data with Meta at all. A Duke spokesperson said, "Duke University Health System values the privacy of its patients’ medical information. DUHS has investigated the use of the Meta Pixel on our website and patient portal and has determined that DUHS did not transmit any of its patients’ protected health information to Meta.” WakeMed argued that "the lawsuit’s breach of contract claim does not hold up because it failed to say that Naugle was aware of its privacy policies", according to newsobserver.com. WakeMed also said that of their organisation has only been named 6 times in the 216 paragraphs of the complaint. WakeMed's data-sharing history This is not…
News
Duke, WakeMed Respond to Lawsuit Alleging Sharing Of Sensitive Health Data With Meta
Duke University Health System and WakeMed Health sued over sharing sensitive data with Meta through a ‘Meta pixel’, a tracking tool
Latest Headlines
- Duke, WakeMed Respond to Lawsuit Alleging Sharing Of Sensitive Health Data With Meta November 11, 2022
- Ola Set to Shutdown In-Car Infotainment Business Ola Play by November 15th November 11, 2022
- Mumbai Police bans drones from Nov 13 to Dec 13, but not for itself November 11, 2022
- Amended IT Rules “Deepen Injuries to the Digital Rights of Every Indian Social Media User”, Warns IFF November 11, 2022
- Deadline for comments on draft Telecom Bill extended to November 20! November 11, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login