Deadline for comments on draft Telecom Bill extended to November 20!

Deadline for stakeholder comments on the Telecom Bill extended again to November 20th as per a notification on the DoT website

Published

telecom mobile phone

Update: Deadline for comments on the Telecom Bill has been extended to November 20, as per a government notification on the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) website. Earlier: Update: Deadline for comments on the Telecom Bill can be extended to November 10, if requested by concerned stakeholder, as per comments by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 26, reported by the Financial Express. Earlier: Ministry of Communications on October 17, 2022 extended the deadline for comments on the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 till October 30. The decision was made following requests from several stakeholders, as per a press release. The draft Bill, along with an Explanatory Note, was released by this Ministry on the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) website on September 21. Comments from the public, various stakeholders and industry associations were originally sought by October 20. Now with the deadline extended, any person wishing to add send their comments on the Bill can send their views on the email ID: naveen.kumar71@gov.in Why it matters: While the Bill’s intent to modernise an outdated regulatory framework is welcome, it states some disturbing provisions that compromise the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.  Particularly, the Bill brings in internet services like WhatsApp, Zoom and over-the-top communication services under the ambit of licensing and registration. Stakeholders like Reliance Jio have spoken out about the lack of clarity in the Bill. To discuss the implications of this Bill, MediaNama has organised a physical discussion on the topic…

Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

