wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

DPDP Bill, 2022 Has Received Good Response From Stakeholders: MeitY’s Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s IT and Electronics minister (MeitY), defended the draft data protection bill 2022 on several fronts

Published

The response (on the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022) we have received from stakeholders is very good, said Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, at the Times Now Summit. He said three things are coming to the forefront: the bill is very clear and neatly drafted, there's a very good balance, and the that the bill is 'digital by design'. He also said this bill will make justice accessible for everyone, not only for those living in Metros. However, it's important to note that experts and civil organisations have highlighted several concerns with the bill. This article by Medianama highlights 12 such concerns, here are a few of them:  The “as may be prescribed” Bill: Internet Freedom Foundation tweeted, "For the 30 clauses, we have noticed the phrase, “as may be prescribed” mentioned 18 times, often without any legislative guidance. This creates vague, unguided power for the Union Government to frame rules". Problem with deemed consent: Experts have flagged that the criteria of what constitutes "deemed consent" is very broad and vague. The bill says a data principal will be deemed to have given consent (even if such consent has not been specifically given) in certain circumstances, like for complying with any law, for prevention of corporate espionage, for verification of attendance, if it's in the "public interest" etc. Government and law enforcement agencies can exempt themselves: According to the bill, the Central Government can exempt any “instrumentality of the state” from the provisions of the bill…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ