DigiLocker Improves Its Integration With Ayushman Bharat Health Records

While enabling digitized health records through DigiLocker and ABDM ma improve convinience, it also raises privacy and security concerns

What's the news?  Government-backed documents storing platform Digilocker has completed its second level of integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The platform can now store and access health records such as vaccination certificates, doctor prescriptions, lab reports, and hospital discharge summaries. The latest integration allows DigiLocker to be used as a 'Personal Health Records App', according to a PIB release dated November 10th. Now, Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) holders can link their health records from different ABDM-registered facilities like hospitals and labs. These documents can be directly accessed through DigiLocker and even be shared with healthcare professionals when needed. What is DigiLocker?  DigiLocker is an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to provide users "access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet". "The issued documents in DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents as per Rule 9A of the Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries providing Digital Locker facilities) Rules, 2016 notified on February 8, 2017 vide G.S.R. 711(E)." What is Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)?  ABDM is an initiative by the National Health Authority, to support the "integrated digital health infrastructure of the country". Some of ABDM's projects include ABHA Cards (which allow digital access to health records) and Health Facility Registry (which is a list of private and government health facilities in the country). Stated benefits of ABDM integration with DigiLocker “Under the ABDM, we are building an inter-operable health ecosystem. The different…

Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

