What's the news? Government-backed documents storing platform Digilocker has completed its second level of integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The platform can now store and access health records such as vaccination certificates, doctor prescriptions, lab reports, and hospital discharge summaries. The latest integration allows DigiLocker to be used as a 'Personal Health Records App', according to a PIB release dated November 10th. Now, Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) holders can link their health records from different ABDM-registered facilities like hospitals and labs. These documents can be directly accessed through DigiLocker and even be shared with healthcare professionals when needed. What is DigiLocker? DigiLocker is an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to provide users "access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet". "The issued documents in DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents as per Rule 9A of the Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries providing Digital Locker facilities) Rules, 2016 notified on February 8, 2017 vide G.S.R. 711(E)." What is Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)? ABDM is an initiative by the National Health Authority, to support the "integrated digital health infrastructure of the country". Some of ABDM's projects include ABHA Cards (which allow digital access to health records) and Health Facility Registry (which is a list of private and government health facilities in the country). Stated benefits of ABDM integration with DigiLocker “Under the ABDM, we are building an inter-operable health ecosystem. The different…
News
DigiLocker Improves Its Integration With Ayushman Bharat Health Records
While enabling digitized health records through DigiLocker and ABDM ma improve convinience, it also raises privacy and security concerns
Latest Headlines
- DigiLocker Improves Its Integration With Ayushman Bharat Health Records November 14, 2022
- Students patent AI software to reduce call drops, already in talks with telcos November 14, 2022
- ONDC to go live in Delhi and Mumbai this month, two months after beta testing in Bangalore November 14, 2022
- Video: Members’ call on CCI orders on Google’s Play Store and Android OS November 11, 2022
- Everything you need to know about Zomato’s performance in its latest quarterly results November 11, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login