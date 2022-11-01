What’s the news: The Goods and Services Tax Council’s Law Committee purportedly believes that clearly defining “games of skill” and “games of chance” is necessary before deciding how they should be taxed, reported Economic Times. According to sources aware of the matter, unclear definitions will result in legal challenges, the Committee reportedly said to a Group of Ministers led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma investigating the issue. Why it matters: As noted by Economic Times, there are no uniformly applied legal definitions for what constitutes a game of skill or a game of chance (which involves gambling or betting and is largely outlawed by state governments). In the absence of a clarifying framework, courts and state governments distinguish between the two on an ad-hoc basis. This has led to regulatory confusion for online gaming platforms attempting to toe the…
News
Clearly Defining Games of Chance and Skill A Must Before Deciding Taxation Regime, Says GST Law Committee
The GST council’s Law Committee reportedly wants clarity on the difference between games of “skill” and “chance” in the absence of uniformly applied definitions
Latest Headlines
- Clearly Defining Games of Chance and Skill A Must Before Deciding Taxation Regime, Says GST Law Committee November 1, 2022
- RBI to begin testing digital rupee (CBDC) from today. Here’s what you need to know. November 1, 2022
- Wire v Meta: Police raids The Wire’s offices, editors’ homes to “investigate” Amit Malviya’s complaint November 1, 2022
- UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Adopts “Delhi Declaration” To Curb Misuse of Technology by Terrorists November 1, 2022
- Amazon India top seller Appario Retail to delist from platform November 1, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login