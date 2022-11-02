Compliance Reports Summary: WhatsApp banned over 2 million accounts in September

Here's an overview of the compliance reports published by "significant social media platforms" which are mandated by Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The government has indicated that it is not happy with the current grievance redressal mechanism and wants to remedy it by introducing a government-appointed committee, whose order would supersede that of a company's grievance officer. This committee will look into content moderation-related matters if a user is not happy with the decision of an intermediary's grievance officer, the new IT rules amendment says. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar painted a bleak picture of the current grievance redressal process and said "lakhs" of complaints are waiting to be resolved. However, the reports shared by social media companies don't post such a bad picture. For…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.