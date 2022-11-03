Several civil society organisations called on major advertisers like Apple and Amazon to commit to suspending ads on Twitter if Elon Musk fails to rein in hate speech on the platform. The group issued an open letter in which they stressed that Musk should not roll back basic moderation practices and undermine community standards. “As such, you also have a moral and civic obligation to take a stand against the degradation of one of the world’s most influential communications platforms, and to hold Musk to the pledge he made to you to ensure that Twitter is a welcoming and civil place for everyone,” read the letter. Why it matters: The letter is important because of what Musk has said about Twitter’s content moderation practices in the past, alleging the platform of harbouring a “left-wing bias” and resorting to excessive moderation. Now…
News
Why do civil society organisations want top advertisers to suspend ads on Twitter?
Several civil society organisations called on major advertisers like Apple and Amazon to commit to suspending ads on Twitter
Latest Headlines
- Why do civil society organisations want top advertisers to suspend ads on Twitter? November 3, 2022
- Accused Cannot Be Compelled to Share Passwords for Seized Devices, Says Delhi Court in CBI Corruption Case November 3, 2022
- PhonePe, Google Pay continue to dominate UPI despite marketshare cap deadline nearing November 3, 2022
- Grievance Appellate Committee To Be in Place By November 30: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on IT Rules Amendment, 2022 November 3, 2022
- Post Anuradha Bhasin, How Does Restricted Internet Impact the Right to Education in Jammu and Kashmir? November 3, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login