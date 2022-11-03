Why do civil society organisations want top advertisers to suspend ads on Twitter?

Several civil society organisations called on major advertisers like Apple and Amazon to commit to suspending ads on Twitter if Elon Musk fails to rein in hate speech on the platform. The group issued an open letter in which they stressed that Musk should not roll back basic moderation practices and undermine community standards. “As such, you also have a moral and civic obligation to take a stand against the degradation of one of the world’s most influential communications platforms, and to hold Musk to the pledge he made to you to ensure that Twitter is a welcoming and civil place for everyone,” read the letter. Why it matters: The letter is important because of what Musk has said about Twitter’s content moderation practices in the past, alleging the platform of harbouring a “left-wing bias” and resorting to excessive moderation. Now…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.