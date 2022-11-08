What’s the news: The Greater Chennai Police arrested nine history-sheeters reported to be absconding and facing non-bailable warrants, said The Hindu (TH). As per the report, the police also used facial recognition software (FRS) and records to visit the homes of the history sheeters to verify that the accused do not engage in anti-social activities. Officers carried out a raid on November 5, 2022 to check 784 history sheeters as part of the Drive Against Rowdy Elements (DARE). The officer told TH that 503 accused persons had been arrested as part of this campaign specifically focusing on history-sheeters having attempted murder and over two cases of assault against them. Such drives highlight the growing enthusiasm of law enforcement agencies for surveillance technologies like FRS. Why it matters: Over the years, law enforcement agencies in India are increasing their use of…
News
Chennai Police uses face recognition, arrest nine history-sheeters amid #DARE campaign
Chennai Police’s ‘DARE’ program using facial recognition points to the State’s increasing interest in its deployment minus privacy laws
