What's the news: India's Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) passed an order on November 5 against Amazon seller Cloudtail for "violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practice by selling domestic pressure cookers in violation to mandatory standards prescribed as per Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020." Why does this matter: CCPA previously went after top e-commerce platforms in India including Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm, for selling faulty pressure cookers. While Flipkart and Paytm paid the fine and complied with the order, Amazon took CCPA to court arguing that it is just an intermediary and should not be held liable for products sold by third-party sellers on the platform. CCPA has gone directly after Cloudtail this time, which used to be the largest seller on Amazon before it was shut down last year. "Violation of standards mandated by the QCOs not only…
India’s consumer protection agency imposes penalties on Cloudtail for selling faulty pressure cookers on Amazon
