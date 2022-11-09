Here’s everything you need to know about Binance’s pending acquisition of FTX

The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, is exploring an option to buy the world’s fourth-largest exchange, FTX, according to a tweet sent out by Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao. He explained that FTX was facing a liquidity crisis due to which they sought help from Binance. The transaction is not complete as Zhao revealed that only a non-binding LOI (Letter of Intent) had been signed, and the exchange will be conducting a thorough evaluation in the coming days. It means that Binance can pull out of the deal at any given point in time. Zhao also clarified that the FTX’s native token, FTT, will continue to be “highly volatile in the coming days''. The terms of this deal are not clear as they were not disclosed but FTX's U.S. division is not included in the deal, as per a statement released…

