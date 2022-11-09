The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, is exploring an option to buy the world’s fourth-largest exchange, FTX, according to a tweet sent out by Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao. He explained that FTX was facing a liquidity crisis due to which they sought help from Binance. The transaction is not complete as Zhao revealed that only a non-binding LOI (Letter of Intent) had been signed, and the exchange will be conducting a thorough evaluation in the coming days. It means that Binance can pull out of the deal at any given point in time. Zhao also clarified that the FTX’s native token, FTT, will continue to be “highly volatile in the coming days''. The terms of this deal are not clear as they were not disclosed but FTX's U.S. division is not included in the deal, as per a statement released…
News
Here’s everything you need to know about Binance’s pending acquisition of FTX
Binance buying FTX may be an indicator that things may be far worse than previously imagined in the crypto market
Latest Headlines
- Here’s everything you need to know about Binance’s pending acquisition of FTX November 9, 2022
- Advanced Version of Android Malware Targeting Indian Taxpayers Identified: Report November 9, 2022
- OTT Communication Apps Should Bear Burden Like License Fee: SP Kochhar, COAI November 9, 2022
- Twitter switches from blue tick verification to “Official” labels feature November 9, 2022
- UPI frauds made bulk of the overall cybercrime complaints in Q2 2022: Report November 9, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login