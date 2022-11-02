Bengaluru Metro Announces “End-To-End” WhatsApp-based Ticketing System: Here’s What to Know

Bengaluru metro commuters can now purchase single-journey QR-code tickets through WhatsApp and the ‘Namma Metro’ app, announced a Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) press release issued on Monday. The QR-code tickets carry a 5% discount over the token fare for single-journey trips on Bengaluru’s metro, while the service can also be used to top-up metro cards. BMRCL works with "other companies" to provide the service through a business account, according to the account information. Payments can be made through WhatsApp’s native UPI (WhatsApp Pay), the press release adds. However, upon attempting to book a ticket using the services, this MediaNama journalist found that other online payment options routed through PayU are also available—such as by credit card, debit card, netbanking, wallets, UPI, and more. “The BMRCL is the first metro in the Global Transit Space to introduce an end-to-end ticketing system…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.