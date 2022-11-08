Twitter was directed by a Bengaluru civil court on Monday to temporarily block the Indian National Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra handles for allegedly illegally using songs from the Kannada blockbuster "KGF 2" in their promotional materials, reported The Hindu. The petitioner MRT music could face "irreparable injury" as a result of the copyright infringement, observed Justice Lathakumari M.'s order. "Further same leads to encouraging the [sic] piracy at large if the ex-parte temporary injunction is not granted," said the court's order, as reported by The Hindu. Both Twitter accounts were accessible as of the publishing of this report. The court ordered that the accounts be blocked until November 21st, the next date of hearing. The Congress and its leaders have also been restrained from uploading, storing and publicly communicating the "pirated" copies of the copyrighted music until November 21st. The…
Twitter Directed By Bengaluru Court to Block Congress Accounts Over Copyright Claims
A Bengaluru civil court ordered Twitter to temporarily block handles of the Congress over copyright complaints for using music from “KGF 2”
