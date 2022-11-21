Attend Our Briefing: India’s Data Protection Bill, 2022

As an 18-year old, do you need your parent’s consent to access a social media app? As a company, can you transfer personal data outside of India? As a user, can you ask a company to delete the personal data they have of you? As an Indian government entity, are you exempt from the legislation? The fourth iteration of India’s draft data protection legislation is here and we got you covered with all that you need to know about the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022.

In this MediaNama Briefing, we will cover what the Bill proposes, how it compares with previous drafts, what it means for Indian companies, and most importantly, what it means for the privacy of Indian citizens.

Title: First impressions: India’s Data Protection Bill, 2022

Date: November 24, 2022; Thursday

Time: 3:00 – 5:00 pm IST

What we will cover

In this Briefing, we will cover:

What does the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 require companies to do? What rights do users have under the Bill? Why do privacy activists feel user rights have been diluted in the latest Bill? How does the Bill compare to the PDP Bills from 2018, 2019, and 2021? Why is the Bill being called the “as may be prescribed” Bill? What is the concept of deemed consent and why is this problematic? Do children below 18 (including teenagers) need parental consent to use any app or site? Which countries can companies transfer data to? How should companies prevent and report data breaches? What happens if they don’t? Can users ask a company for access to their personal data and ask companies to correct or delete it? What are the powers of the government? Who all are exempt from complying with the Bill? What is the Data Protection Board of India and what are its powers? Who is appointed to the Board? Will smaller companies be exempt from onerous obligations? Will the Bill regulate non-personal data? What are the penalties for non-compliance?

The session will begin at 3 pm with a presentation, explaining key points and implications of these policy changes, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.