Elon Musk says Apple is threatening to remove Twitter from the App Store, and more

What's the news: "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why," Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted on November 29, along with a barrage of criticism targeting the iPhone maker. Why does this matter: The biggest challenge that Elon Musk's Twitter faces is getting kicked out of the Apple App Store because this is the only avenue to reach iOS users, who make up much of Twitter's user base, at least in the US. If this happens, Musk has indicated that he will go to war with Apple (the tweet has now been deleted), setting the stage for a high-profile legal battle. The last time this happened was when Fortnite-maker Epic Games took Apple to court in 2020. Since then, the regulatory pressure on the App Store and Google Play Store has been substantial with multiple countries investigating this market, including India, where the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is investigating the App Store and has issued its decision on the Play Store. Not just Musk, but multiple other developers, small and big, have criticised the gatekeeping power that Apple and Google hold and the arbitrariness behind their decisions. The "war" with Musk could be interesting because on one hand, it shows Apple's power, but on the other hand, Apple could use this opportunity to argue that it's safeguarding users from a platform that is a hotbed for harmful content (if Twitter becomes one, that is). Why might Apple remove Twitter from App Store: Apple's…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.