"Apple’s assurances and promises regarding privacy are utterly false," alleges a new class action suit filed against the tech giant at the Northern California District Court on November 10th. "Apple records, tracks, collects and monetizes analytics data [of consumers using iPhones and iPads]—including browsing history and activity information—regardless of what safeguards or “privacy settings” consumers undertake to protect their privacy. Even when consumers follow Apple’s own instructions and turn off “Allow Apps to Request to Track” and/or “Share [Device] Analytics” on their privacy controls, it still continues to record consumers’ app usage, app browsing communications, and personal information in its proprietary Apple apps, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, Books, and Stocks." Who discovered this issue? The lawsuit comes off the back of a fresh Gizmodo report on how two researchers at software company Mysk discovered that multiple iPhone apps continue to send Apple analytics data despite privacy-enhancing settings being switched on. "The researchers found that the problem persists across most of Apple’s suite of built-in iPhone apps," adds Gizmodo. Information collected includes ads searched for, ads viewed, how an app was discovered, how long a user looked at an app's page, the kind of phone being used, screen resolution, keyboard languages, and how the user is connected to the Internet. Apple did not respond to Gizmodo's requests for comments on the matter. Why it matters? Apple has made a name for itself by claiming to protect the data privacy of its consumers—introducing a slew of "privacy-protecting" features sometimes accused of self-preferentially attacking the data-driven foundations of…
News
Apple Secretly Tracks Users Despite Privacy Controls Being Switched On, Alleges New Lawsuit
A new class action suit filed against Apple alleges that its assurances and promises regarding privacy are “utterly false”
Latest Headlines
- No use of facial recognition except for police to “fight crime”: Italy’s Data Protection Agency November 15, 2022
- Apple Secretly Tracks Users Despite Privacy Controls Being Switched On, Alleges New Lawsuit November 15, 2022
- Indian government wants to set up local cloud infrastructure to store govt, defence data: Report November 15, 2022
- VideoLAN’s Website Is Up and Running Again: Here’s What We Know About the Unblocking November 15, 2022
- India wants smartphones to support home-grown navigation system NavIC starting 2025; RTI reveals November 15, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login