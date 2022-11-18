A new antitrust class-action lawsuit filed on November 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington accuses Amazon and Apple of colluding to raise the price of iPhones and iPads for consumers by eliminating competition from third-party sellers on the Amazon Marketplace in the US. The lawsuit claims that the unlawful agreement brought the number of third-party sellers of Apple products on Amazon Marketplace from roughly 600 to 7 and increased the prices of Apple products by 10 percent. The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for consumers who overpaid for Apple products, as well as an injunction that prevents the scheme from continuing. "Erecting barriers to entry to keep competitors out and raising prices in the wake of their elimination is precisely the kind of conduct that Congress enacted antitrust laws to prevent and cannot be justified on procompetitive grounds. [...] The case is open and shut." — lawsuit The lawsuit has been brought forward by law firm Hagens Berman, which has previously challenged Apple's App Store policies and won a $100 million settlement for iOS developers. Why does this matter: Amazon is under investigation by regulators around the world, including India, for various types of anticompetitive conduct such as predatory pricing, self-preferencing, and price parity conditions on sellers that disallow sellers from pricing products lower on other platforms. This lawsuit, however, is interesting because it accuses the e-commerce giant of colluding to keep prices high, an allegation that is new. What are the allegations made in the lawsuit? Amazon and Apple…
News
Apple, Amazon colluded to keep prices of iPhones, iPad high: new lawsuit in the US alleges
The lawsuit claims that an unlawful agreement kept prices of iPhone and iPads 10 percent higher than what they would’ve otherwise been
Latest Headlines
- Apple, Amazon colluded to keep prices of iPhones, iPad high: new lawsuit in the US alleges November 18, 2022
- How are Indian crypto exchanges offering transparency to investors following FTX’s collapse? November 18, 2022
- New Data Protection Law May Allow Data Transfers and Processing In “Trusted Geographies”: Report November 18, 2022
- How A Politically-Linked NGO ‘Covertly’ Collected Voters’ Personal Data: The News Minute’s Report November 17, 2022
- Sandhya Devanathan appointed as Meta’s Head and VP for India November 17, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login