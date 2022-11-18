Apple, Amazon colluded to keep prices of iPhones, iPad high: new lawsuit in the US alleges

A new antitrust class-action lawsuit filed on November 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington accuses Amazon and Apple of colluding to raise the price of iPhones and iPads for consumers by eliminating competition from third-party sellers on the Amazon Marketplace in the US. The lawsuit claims that the unlawful agreement brought the number of third-party sellers of Apple products on Amazon Marketplace from roughly 600 to 7 and increased the prices of Apple products by 10 percent. The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for consumers who overpaid for Apple products, as well as an injunction that prevents the scheme from continuing. "Erecting barriers to entry to keep competitors out and raising prices in the wake of their elimination is precisely the kind of conduct that Congress enacted antitrust laws to prevent and cannot be justified on procompetitive grounds. [...] The case is open and shut." — lawsuit The lawsuit has been brought forward by law firm Hagens Berman, which has previously challenged Apple's App Store policies and won a $100 million settlement for iOS developers. Why does this matter: Amazon is under investigation by regulators around the world, including India, for various types of anticompetitive conduct such as predatory pricing, self-preferencing, and price parity conditions on sellers that disallow sellers from pricing products lower on other platforms. This lawsuit, however, is interesting because it accuses the e-commerce giant of colluding to keep prices high, an allegation that is new. What are the allegations made in the lawsuit? Amazon and Apple…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.