Advanced Version of Android Malware Targeting Indian Taxpayers Identified: Report

The Android malware attacking Indian taxpayers' SMS inboxes by impersonating the Income Tax department has "reportedly returned" with heightened functionalities, reported Hindustan Times. Drinik 2.0 loads the official Income Tax website, bypassing anti-virus alarms on the device. It then requests the user to enable certain permissions—after which it records all activities performed on the device, such as keystrokes, device biometric recording, keylogging, and screen activity. It can also steal One Time Passwords sent over SMS. Drinik is used to steal a victim's banking credentials and perform transactions, leading to a "virtual bank account takeover", said Dhanalakshmi P.K., Senior Director, Malware and Intelligence Research at Cyble, a "global threat intelligence SaaS provider" that flagged the virus's return a few weeks ago. CERT-In first alerted citizens on the malware in September 2021. Victims were targeted through a "smishing" campaign—or phishing via SMS—where they received fake messages…

