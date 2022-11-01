Wire v Meta: Delhi Police conducts searches at The Wire’s offices and its editors’ homes to “investigate” Amit Malviya’s complaint

Update (November 1): It seems* like The Wire's problems continue to pile up after the Delhi Police raided homes of its editors while investigating a complaint filed by the BJP's Amit Malviya, NDTV reported. The police searched homes of Siddharth Varadarajan, MK Venu, and Sidharth Bhatia — founding editors of The Wire — and seized their phones and laptops. Moreover, the homes of Janhavi Sen and the organisation's product-cum-business head Mithun Kidambi were also raided by the police. https://twitter.com/nramind/status/1587087083465629696 Why is it problematic: There are concerns that the Delhi Police is working in a high-handed fashion in order to intimidate The Wire because it has been severely critical of the ruling government. CPI (M)'s Sitaram Yechury suggested that the raids were a result of "vindictiveness" and explained that the raids demonstrated why India lagged at the bottom of World Press Freedom Index.…

