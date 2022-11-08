Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Video’s mobile-only plan for India

Amazon has rolled out a mobile-only plan which can be availed by users across India for Rs 599 per year, according to a press release. The plan will be devoid of additional features that one typically sees with a Prime subscription but users will be able to access Prime Video India’s entire catalogue under this mobile plan. [caption id="attachment_171690" align="alignnone" width="880"] Source: Amazon Prime Video[/caption] Why it matters: Amazon Prime Video is one of the biggest over-the-top (OTT) platforms in India and the plan may help the platform rope in more users given India’s tendency to consume content primarily on smartphones. It will also help the company offer an affordable option to users who do not want to shell a premium given their sensitivity to price. What else do we know: It is a single-user subscription, and all users will be…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.