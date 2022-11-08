Amazon India will soon allow non-Amazon sellers to use its logistics services

What's the news: Amazon is looking to open its logistics services in India to deliver non-Amazon orders, The Economic Times reported on November 8. Called Amazon Shipping, the service will allow direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and logistics aggregators to avail Amazon's delivery infrastructure, which covers 14,000 PIN codes in India, the report stated. "We’re always working to develop new, innovative ways to support small and medium businesses and serve our customers. However, at this point we don’t have any additional details to share,” an Amazon spokesperson told ET. Why does this matter: Earlier in April this year, India's other e-commerce giant, Flipkart, also opened up its internal logistics arm eKart to all Indian merchants. With both Amazon and Flipkart offering logistics services, logistic startups like Ecom Express, Delhivery, and Xpressbees, face new competition. But, there are concerns about how these two e-commerce giants might use…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.