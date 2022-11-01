What's the news: A year after shutting down its largest seller, Cloudtail, Amazon India has now announced that Appario Retail, another top seller, will delist products from the platform within the next twelve months. Why does this matter: Both Cloudtail and Appario have been at the centre of the complaints surrounding Amazon because of their close ties with the e-commerce giant. Retailer bodies like the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) have frequently alleged that Cloudtail and Appario made the bulk of the sales on the platform and received preferential treatment from Amazon in terms of search ranking and fees. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is currently investigating these allegations. How big is Appario: A Reuters investigation revealed in February 2021 that Cloudtail and Appario account for nearly 35 percent of the sales on Amazon. Moreover, in…
Latest Headlines
- Wire v Meta: Delhi Police conducts searches at The Wire’s offices and its editors’ homes to “investigate” Amit Malviya’s complaint November 1, 2022
- UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Adopts “Delhi Declaration” To Curb Misuse of Technology by Terrorists November 1, 2022
- Amazon India top seller Appario Retail to delist from platform November 1, 2022
- Google pauses enforcement of Play Store in-app billing system in India, but there’s a caveat November 1, 2022
- MHA Asks States, UTs To Take Strict Action Against illegal Lending Apps, Offers Support November 1, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login