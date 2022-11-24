AIIMS under major ransomware attack; hospital services running on manual mode

What's the news: The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, was hit by a suspected ransomware attack on 23 November. Computer systems are down since Wednesday morning and all of the hospital services are running on manual mode since 7:30 pm, Hindustan Times reported. As of this (Thursday) morning, the servers still appear to be down, with the National Informatics Center (NIC) working on addressing the issue. https://twitter.com/hemantrajora_/status/1595649093199482880?s=20&t=hbZcbujBwUz1mrIMItVqxA Why does this matter: Not only is this cyberattack disrupting critical health services provided by AIIMS, but the data contained in the hospital's servers could be fatal in the wrong hands, given that AIIMS stores the personal health data of millions of patients, including VVIPs. https://twitter.com/hemantrajora_/status/1595382926291898368?s=20&t=92CASAKL1vc3QiNvTSNwcQ What we know about the attack: Services that are down: "The server for National Informatics Centre's eHospital being used at AIIMS, New Delhi was down due to which outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including, smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment system etc., have been affected. All these services are running on manual mode currently," a Hindustan Times report stated. Ransomware attack: The report also states that NIC has identified it as a ransomware attack. "As per Cyber experts infected servers file had changed extensions so it is a Ransomware Attack and Hackers can misuse the data of the lakhs of the patients, raising a serious question on Cyber security of the country," Hemant Rajaura, Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Newspaper, tweeted. Backup also infected: "Hackers have not only breached the main data server of AIIMS but also the…

