AIIMS denies ₹200 crores ransom demand, servers remain down for 7th day

What's the news: Hackers have allegedly demanded ₹200 crores worth of cryptocurrency as ransom from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, PTI reported on November 28. The Delhi Police, however, has denied any ransom demand, ANI reported. The medical institute was hit by a ransomware attack on November 23 and its computer systems are yet to be restored to normality. Why does this matter: It's alarming that the servers of India's top medical institute are down for the 7th consecutive day due to a cyberattack. Not only is this highly disruptive to the critical healthcare services provided by AIIMS but there's also a concern and a lack of clarity around whether any sensitive health data was stolen by hackers. The Economic Times reported that data of nearly 3-4 crore patients could be compromised. The incident underscores the urgent need for institutes to have a cybersecurity policy in place, as well as for the country to have a national cybersecurity strategy, which has been in the works since 2019. This strategy is expected to prioritise the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure in sectors like health, energy, and transport. “We are not able to send many blood investigations, request imaging studies and are not able to view previous reports or images. Many such operations are being done manually, which takes more time and is prone to errors.” — Resident doctor to TechCrunch What is the current status: "Data restoration & server cleaning is in progress & is taking time due to volume of data & large number of servers…

