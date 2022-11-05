AIC Says No To ‘Same Service, Same Rules’ In Comments On The Telecom Bill 2022

The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) has asked the government for separate laws for OTT platforms and telecommunication service providers (TSPs) in its comments on the Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022. Among other things, the draft proposes a broad definition of 'telecommunication services', which includes 'internet based communication services'. This potentially brings almost anything on the internet under the ambit of regulation. AIC is an industry body whose members include the likes of Google, Meta, Twitter and LinkedIn. The draft telecom bill was released on September 21, 2022, and public comments were invited, the window for which is open till 10th November. These comments can be sent to naveen.kumar71@gov.in. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox. In this article, we'll look at…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.