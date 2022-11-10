What’s the news: Matthias Marx, a German activist, has accused Clearview AI, an American facial recognition company, of turning his face into a “search term” sans consent, reported the Wired. As per the report, Marx’s complaint to the company was pending for two years until it was recently allegedly closed. In 2020, Marx, who also works as a security researcher at the Security Research Labs IT security company, read about how Clearview scraped billions of photos online to create its own database. This enables its clients to upload any person’s photo to find more photos with the same face. Claiming that the company was violating GDPR laws, Marx filed a complaint with his local privacy regulator in Hamburg in February 2020. His was the first complaint against Clearview from Europe that opposed the use of his face as data points for the company. The regulator’s spokesperson told Wired that the case had been closed, but Marx said he was not been notified of the outcome. Why it matters: The European Union’s GDPR laws are touted across the world as an example of data and privacy protection laws. However, Marx’s experience shows how difficult it is even for EU countries to enforce this law. The situation complicates further as the company under scrutiny is a US-based organisation. For a country like India that works on a federal system of central and state governments, it is important to understand these discrepancies in policy-making and enforcement. Clearview avoids EU laws: According to the…
Latest Headlines
- German activist accuses Clearview AI of ‘stealing faces’ for facial recognition November 10, 2022
- Government Should Contribute Towards Interception Related Costs, Suggests Airtel November 10, 2022
- The problematic nature of how one US agency is covertly “fighting disinformation”: Report November 10, 2022
- India should move away from oligopolistic market for spectrum: Amcham comments on DoT consultation paper November 9, 2022
- Here’s everything you need to know about Binance’s pending acquisition of FTX November 9, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login