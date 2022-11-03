Accused Cannot Be Compelled to Share Passwords for Seized Devices, Says Delhi Court in CBI Corruption Case

The accused in a Central Bureau of India (CBI) investigation cannot be compelled to provide the passwords for their electronic devices seized during an investigation, ruled a Special Judge Bench of a Delhi District Court on October 29th, as reported by The Wire. Obtaining this information without the accused's consent amounts to a violation of their right against self-incrimination, held under Article 20(3) of the Constitution of India, noted Justice Naresh Kumar Laka's Order. The Bench was hearing a petition filed by the CBI to access the password and user ID of a computer seized during a corruption investigation. The accused is also protected by Section 161(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which states persons are not bound to truly answer queries that "have a tendency to expose him to a criminal charge or to a penalty or forfeiture",…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.