692% Rise In Use Of Face Recognition For Verification: UIDAI Report

The number of face authentication transactions jumped by a whopping 692% in a month, standing at 37 lakh in October 2022

Published

The number of face authentication transactions jumped by a whopping 692% from 4.67 lakh in September 2022 to over 37 lakh in October 2022, according to the UIDAI's (Unique Identification Authority of India) Monthly Progress and Achievement Report, as per a press release. What are these face authentication transactions?  According to UIDAI's website, face authentication "is a process by which an Aadhaar number holder's identity can be verified. A successful face authentication confirms that your physical face which is being scanned for verification matches the one which was captured at the time of enrolment when your Aadhaar number was generated. A successful face authentication confirms that you are who you claim to be. What services is Aadhaar-based face recognition used for? Although we do not have the list of all services for which such face authentication is being used, the government press release said, "Face authentication is facilitating pensioners to generate digital life certificate at home by using their mobile phones without visiting banks or common service centers, thus promoting ease of living of the senior citizens". Some other services for which Aadhaar is used Aaddhaar is used for things like e-KYC (Electronic Know-Your-Customer), AePS (Aadhaar-enabled Payment Systems) for last-mile banking, Directed Benefit Transfer and more. As many as 1,100 welfare schemes run by the State and the Centre have been notified to use Aadhaar. Why it matters: While the use of Aadhaar for availing essential services is rising, as indicated by the UIDAI report, it is important to note…

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

