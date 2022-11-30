The number of face authentication transactions jumped by a whopping 692% from 4.67 lakh in September 2022 to over 37 lakh in October 2022, according to the UIDAI's (Unique Identification Authority of India) Monthly Progress and Achievement Report, as per a press release. What are these face authentication transactions? According to UIDAI's website, face authentication "is a process by which an Aadhaar number holder's identity can be verified. A successful face authentication confirms that your physical face which is being scanned for verification matches the one which was captured at the time of enrolment when your Aadhaar number was generated. A successful face authentication confirms that you are who you claim to be. What services is Aadhaar-based face recognition used for? Although we do not have the list of all services for which such face authentication is being used, the government press release said, "Face authentication is facilitating pensioners to generate digital life certificate at home by using their mobile phones without visiting banks or common service centers, thus promoting ease of living of the senior citizens". Some other services for which Aadhaar is used Aaddhaar is used for things like e-KYC (Electronic Know-Your-Customer), AePS (Aadhaar-enabled Payment Systems) for last-mile banking, Directed Benefit Transfer and more. As many as 1,100 welfare schemes run by the State and the Centre have been notified to use Aadhaar. Why it matters: While the use of Aadhaar for availing essential services is rising, as indicated by the UIDAI report, it is important to note…
News
692% Rise In Use Of Face Recognition For Verification: UIDAI Report
The number of face authentication transactions jumped by a whopping 692% in a month, standing at 37 lakh in October 2022
Latest Headlines
- 692% Rise In Use Of Face Recognition For Verification: UIDAI Report November 30, 2022
- SC Orders Committee to Assess Govt’s Adoption of Online Child Safety Measures November 30, 2022
- Indian Army train birds of prey to take down border-crossing drones November 30, 2022
- Petition in Madras HC Seeks to Restrict Minors from Online Gambling Sites and Apps November 30, 2022
- Online filing of consumer complaints mandatory from April 2023 November 30, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login