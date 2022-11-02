23-Year-Old Engineering Student Awarded 5 Years In Prison For Celebrating Pulwama Attack

A 23-year-old engineering student was sentenced to 5 years in prison for 'celebrating' the 2019 Pulwama attack, LiveLaw reported. The special NIA (National Investigative Agency) court noted that the student "has not made derogatory comments one or two times. He made the comments to all the posts made by all the news channels on Facebook. Moreover, he was not an illiterate or ordinary man. He was an engineering student at the time of commission of the offence and he made the posts and comments intentionally on his Facebook account. He felt happy about killing of the great souls and celebrated the death of the great souls as he was not an Indian. Therefore, the offence committed by the accused is against this great nation and heinous in nature." What comments did the accused make? As reported by LiveLaw: Ek musalman…

