VideoLAN, a not-for-profit organisation that runs VLC Media Player, has sent a legal notice to the Indian government to understand the reasons behind why its website remains blocked in India since March 2022, according to a copy of the notice reviewed by Medianama. The letter was drafted and sent with assistance from the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF). Why it matters: The notice can end up setting a precedent for organisations on how to seek clarity from the government if their software and websites are banned in a nebulous manner. It also underscores the need for the government to show some transparency in order to understand what is guiding its decisions. What are they requesting: The notice, signed by Jean-Baptiste Kempf, President and lead VLC Developer of VideoLAN, demands that the government furnish the following: A copy of the blocking order…
News
Why did VideoLAN send a legal notice to the Indian government?
VideoLAN has sought the reason why its website remains blocked in India despite VLC Media Player being used by 80 million Indians
Latest Headlines
- Why did VideoLAN send a legal notice to the Indian government? October 4, 2022
- PrivacyNama Session: Data Protection Regulator Roundtable; October 7 October 4, 2022
- Indian government issues advisory prohibiting surrogate ads by betting platforms October 4, 2022
- Why an Indian VPN provider is suing the government over the new cybersecurity rules October 4, 2022
- Roundup: Airtel Launches 5G in India, Telecom Minister Targets a Fast 200-city coverage October 4, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login