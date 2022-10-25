Video: MediaNama’s discussion on the Draft Telecom Bill 2022

We had a fantastic discussion on the Draft Telecom Bill, 2022 in Delhi on the October 18, 2022, with a full house, and plenty of participation. We went a bit over time – around 45 minutes to an hour, because folks who attended still wanted to discuss certain issued.

While we’ll be publishing stories from the discussion later this week, you might want to watch the video above. We covered issues/questions such as:

Same service same rules? Should OTTs be governed in the same manner an mobile network operators as put forward in the Bill? Why or why not?

What are the principles for licensing an activity or service?

Should the regulation of content versus carriage be distinct within the Draft Bill? If yes, then how/what are the different principles that should apply?

Is there a case to re-think exclusive privilege of the state over services, as opposed to spectrum?

How can the telecom regime be simplified?

Challenges with definitions: what are data communication service?

Impact of the Telecom Bill on: Video, broadcasting, App stores, online content streaming services, social media companies, email providers, customer support online

Procedural safeguards for surveillance

Impact on end to end encyption

Does the Telecom Bill pass the Puttaswamy test?

Surveillance via the Internet shutdown provisions?

How it is possible for a service provider to prevent sharing of communications related to a particular subject of class of subjects?

Jurisdiction of TRAI

Jurisdiction issues with MEITY, DPIIT, MIB and others

This discussion was supported by Meta, Google, Disney-Star and Internet Society, and our community partners CCG at NLUD, CCAOI, CIS

Also:

Please do subscribe to MediaNama. For organizations, our group subscription options are available here.