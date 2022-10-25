wordpress blog stats
Video: MediaNama’s discussion on the Draft Telecom Bill 2022

Watch the video of our discussion on India’s draft Telecom Bill 2022

We had a fantastic discussion on the Draft Telecom Bill, 2022 in Delhi on the October 18, 2022, with a full house, and plenty of participation. We went a bit over time – around 45 minutes to an hour, because folks who attended still wanted to discuss certain issued.

While we’ll be publishing stories from the discussion later this week, you might want to watch the video above. We covered issues/questions such as:

  • Same service same rules? Should OTTs be governed in the same manner an mobile network operators as put forward in the Bill? Why or why not?
  • What are the principles for licensing an activity or service?
  • Should the regulation of content versus carriage be distinct within the Draft Bill? If yes, then how/what are the different principles that should apply?
  • Is there a case to re-think exclusive privilege of the state over services, as opposed to spectrum?
  • How can the telecom regime be simplified?
  • Challenges with definitions: what are data communication service?
  • Impact of the Telecom Bill on: Video, broadcasting, App stores, online content streaming services, social media companies, email providers, customer support online
  • Procedural safeguards for surveillance
  • Impact on end to end encyption
  • Does the Telecom Bill pass the Puttaswamy test?
  • Surveillance via the Internet shutdown provisions?
  • How it is possible for a service provider to prevent sharing of communications related to a particular subject of class of subjects?
  • Jurisdiction of TRAI
  • Jurisdiction issues with MEITY, DPIIT, MIB and others

This discussion was supported by Meta, Google, Disney-Star and Internet Society, and our community partners CCG at NLUD, CCAOI, CIS

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

