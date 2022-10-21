Everything that you need to know about US’ Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights

A blueprint for what kind of rights should people have in a world powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been published recently by the US White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). It identifies five principles that must guide the design of policies which will regulate automated systems, according to a release from the White House. The document states that it is critical to guide the design of automated systems in order to “protect the rights of the American public in the age of artificial intelligence”. It is important to ensure that policies enshrine protections of civil rights, civil liberties, and privacy in the draft. What is its scope: The framework uses a two-part test to determine what systems are in scope. It covers automated systems that have the potential to meaningfully impact the American public’s rights, opportunities,…

