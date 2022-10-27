The Thane Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Uber to pay Rs. 20,000 to an advocate for a delayed trip in 2018 that caused her to miss a flight to Chennai. Filed in 2021, the complaint filed by the advocate contended that Uber is responsible for the actions of its drivers. In a written reply to the complaint, Uber had initially argued that “it acts as an aggregator of transportation services” and is not responsible for the driver’s actions. “Driver partners [are] using the Uber app network as independent contractor [sic] and are individually responsible for any act committed by them,” it argued. Why it matters: The Commission ruled otherwise in its August 25th order, holding the platform liable for deficient services provided to a consumer. It noted that as per Uber’s terms and conditions, the complainant paid…
Uber Held Liable for Driver Negligence in Delayed Trip By Thane Consumer Forum
Rs. 20,000 awarded in damages to an advocate who missed her flight, holding Uber responsible for the cab driver’s negligence
