What's the news: Twitter is reviewing its contentious policy around permanently banning users and is looking for other moderation options to replace it, Financial Times reported on October 12. Currently, Twitter enforces permanent bans on users who have violated its rules “in a particularly egregious way” or have “repeatedly violated them even after receiving notifications from us," the report stated. "Our core tenets — choice and control, transparency, legitimacy, and fairness — have been guiding our work for years, and as the public conversation continues to evolve, our approach will too," a Twitter spokesperson told Reuters. Why does this matter: Twitter's permanent ban policy has been criticised for being excessive and going against the idea of free speech that democratic countries like the US and India constitutionally guarantee. For example, Republicans in the US feel that they are disproportionally targeted by the ban…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.