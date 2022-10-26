Twitter Is Struggling to Engage Its Most Active Users, Suggests Internal Report

Twitter’s most active users are no longer as engaged on the platform as they used to be, reports Reuters. “Heavy tweeters”—or people who log in six to seven times a week and tweet three to four times in the same period—have been on the decline since the onset of the pandemic, suggests an internal document by a Twitter researcher titled “Where did the Tweeters Go?”, viewed by Reuters. They are also less interested in topics typically targeted by advertisers—like news, entertainment, and sports. Why it matters: This group comprises less than 10% of monthly users. But, it generates 90% of the tweets posted on the platform—as well as half of its global revenue. Declining engagement from this group on hot topics, especially from English-speaking users in the United States, could impact Twitter's advertising futures. Most of these “top” accounts tweet…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.