The reasons for government blocking of content under Section 69A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act) must be recorded and communicated to the affected person, submitted Twitter before the Karnataka High Court yesterday. The High Court was hearing Twitter's July challenge to 39 Section 69A blocking orders issued by the Central government. The microblogging platform criticised the orders for being "procedurally and substantively deficient" and violative of the fundamental rights of its "citizen-users". A single-Judge Bench comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit presided over the matter yesterday, which will be heard next on November 16th. There is no difference between a reasoned order and a speaking order when blocking under Section 69A, contended Senior Advocate Ashok Haranhalli, appearing for Twitter. Recording and communicating the reasons for blocking is necessary in both cases so that the aggrieved user can decide whether to challenge the order in…
Reasons for Blocking Under Section 69A Must Be Recorded and Communicated with Aggrieved: Twitter at the Karnataka HC
